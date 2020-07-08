When I played against Sourav Ganguly, I hated him: Naseer Hussain

Former England cricket captai Naseer Hussain is regarded as one of the finest skippers of his era and Sourav Ganguly, who was his rival, is also ranked in the same league.

England and India have had some fierce battles over the years (still do) and Naseer Hussain recollects his playing years with Ganguly as a competitor. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former England captain Nasser Hussain spoke about his Team India counterpart back then and current BCCCI President Sourav Ganguly, "I have always said, and this is a generalisation, but I have always said about Ganguly, that he made India a tougher side. So, before Ganguly, there were very talented side, but you felt they were also a nice side – very down to earth, would meet you with morning greetings, morning Nasser, it was a very pleasant experience. Playing against a Ganguly side, you knew you were in a battle, you knew that Ganguly understood the passion of Indian cricket fans and it wasn’t just a game of cricket. It was more important than a game of cricket. He was feisty and he picked feisty cricketers whether it would be Harbhajan or Yuvraj or whoever – feisty in your face cricketers – that when you met him away from the game, were lovely, nice."

Naseer Hussain also talks about Ganguly the cricketer as well as Ganguly the commentator. Naseer said, "Sourav’s like that. When I played against Sourav, I hated him, he used to make me wait for the toss every single time and I’ll be like, Ganguly, its 10.30, we have to toss. But now I work with him for the last decade on commentary, he’s such a nice, calm, he’s still late for his commentary stints, but he is a lovely bloke. And that’s the way cricketers should be. When you play with him or against him, you don’t like him and when you meet up with him later in life, they’re nice people."

