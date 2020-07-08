When I played against Sourav Ganguly, I hated him: Naseer Hussain
Former England captain Nasser Hussain speaks about his Team India counterpart back then and current BCCCI President Sourav Ganguly
Former England cricket captai Naseer Hussain is regarded as one of the finest skippers of his era and Sourav Ganguly, who was his rival, is also ranked in the same league.
England and India have had some fierce battles over the years (still do) and Naseer Hussain recollects his playing years with Ganguly as a competitor. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former England captain Nasser Hussain spoke about his Team India counterpart back then and current BCCCI President Sourav Ganguly, "I have always said, and this is a generalisation, but I have always said about Ganguly, that he made India a tougher side. So, before Ganguly, there were very talented side, but you felt they were also a nice side – very down to earth, would meet you with morning greetings, morning Nasser, it was a very pleasant experience. Playing against a Ganguly side, you knew you were in a battle, you knew that Ganguly understood the passion of Indian cricket fans and it wasn’t just a game of cricket. It was more important than a game of cricket. He was feisty and he picked feisty cricketers whether it would be Harbhajan or Yuvraj or whoever – feisty in your face cricketers – that when you met him away from the game, were lovely, nice."
Naseer Hussain also talks about Ganguly the cricketer as well as Ganguly the commentator. Naseer said, "Sourav’s like that. When I played against Sourav, I hated him, he used to make me wait for the toss every single time and I’ll be like, Ganguly, its 10.30, we have to toss. But now I work with him for the last decade on commentary, he’s such a nice, calm, he’s still late for his commentary stints, but he is a lovely bloke. And that’s the way cricketers should be. When you play with him or against him, you don’t like him and when you meet up with him later in life, they’re nice people."
Sourav Ganguly became the 39th President of the BCCI on October 23, 2019.
Not a keen eye for fashion, but 'Dada' here pulls off quite a look
In picture: Sourav Ganguly smiles during a training session
In picture: A rare sight of 'Dada' Sourav Ganguly listening to some music
In picture: Sourav Ganguly playing one of his favourite shots on the off-side
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Sachin Tendulkar again back in the day
Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the finest left-handed batsman in cricket
In picture: Sourav Ganguly spotted with a rare look - short hair
Sourav Ganguly with Sachin Tendulkar. Together they were one of cricket's finest opening pairs.
Sourav Ganguly has also been quite an impact bowler during his time with the ball
In picture: Here, Sourav Ganguly is seen appealing for a wicket during a Test match
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Harbhajan Singh, one of his proteges
In picture: The Prince is all smiles here, something we see quite often
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Sunil Joshi (L) during a match against South Africa
In picture: A surprised looking Sourav Ganguly after he is bowled
In picture: Sourav Ganguly seen here celebrating a wicket
Quite an impressive bowler was Sourav Ganguly, when it came to claiming a few wickets at vital intervals
And when it comes to celebrating wickets, Sourav Ganguly put on quite an act!
In picture: Sourav Ganguly looks intently during a training session
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with ex-President of India K. R. Narayanan
Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of India's finest captains
In picture: Sourav Ganguly seen here with a much younger Shahid Afridi
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with his captain at the time - Mohammad Azharuddin
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Indian pacer Javagal Srinath during a match
In picture: An ecstatic Sourav Ganguly always brought in his teammates to celebrate along with him once a wicket fell
In picture: Sourav Ganguly during a fitness session - an area he always needed work on
In picture: Sourav Ganguly looking on after hitting one of his signature shots
Sourav Ganguly has many nicknames - Dada, Prince of Kolkata, God of the Off Side, Bengal Tiger
Sourav Ganguly receiving a man-of-the-match award from Sir Gary Sobers (R)
We can only imagine the ball going out of the park by the look of this shot
In picture: Sourav Ganguly during an interview. Ganguly is known for his cheeky quotes as well as bold statements
Sourav Ganguly or the 'Prince of Kolkata', as he is fondly known can easily be called one of India's finest captains and batting genius
Sourav Ganguly has scored a total of 7,212 runs in Test cricket
Sourav Ganguly acknowledges the dressing room after hitting a century
Sourav Ganguly's batting average in Test cricket is 42.17
And now let's take a look at a few selection of shots from the left-handed batting maestro...
Rahul Dravid once mentioned 'On the off-side there's God and then Ganguly'
Sourav Ganguly's top score in Test cricket is 239
Sourav Ganguly has scored an impressive 16 Test centuries in total.
Sourav Ganguly has a total of 35 Test fifties to his name.
Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehahish introduced him to the world of cricket
Sourav Ganguly is currently ranked at 9th in highest run-scorers in ODIs with a total of 11,363 runs.
Sourav Ganguly was the third cricketer in history to cross 10,000 runs in ODIs
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Shailendra Singh
Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 48th birthday today. One of the pioneers in building the Indian team, Ganguly's journey in the game is quite an epic one. On this day, we trackback to look at some rare and candid images of Sourav Ganguly during his budding days of a great cricket career.
