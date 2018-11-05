When 'Jamai Rajas' aka Anil Kapoor and Ravi Dubey met

television

Ravi Dubey and Anil Kapoor

Telly actor Ravi Dubey met Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport. While Ravi was on way to Mauritius, Mr Jhakaas was off to London. They referred to each other as jamai rajas of the big and small screen. Kapoor featured in the title role of the 1990 film, Jamai Raja. Ravi played the lead in a television series of the same name, which ran from 2014-17. So there was a lot of title talk.

The 34-year-old actor, who was recently seen in a film titled 3 Dev, said in an interview with PTI that rather than looking for a break into movies, he prefers to improve his performance on the television. "The canvas that television offers is great and films are may be best or equal to that. They are co-existing peacefully and no one is lesser than the other. It is a popular belief that you work tirelessly on television for years so that one day you can do films. This is incorrect. I think one should just keep evolving as a creative person and if films happen in your journey, so be it, and if they don't, then evolve as someone who is respectable."

Ravi Dubey started his journey on the small screen with daily soaps like Stree...Teri Kahaani and followed it up with lead roles in Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. Post his stint as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi, he has been mostly doing reality shows. Talking about the same in the interview he said, "It is difficult to reinvent yourself when you are playing one character for a long time, but if it is in the space of three-four months then it is fabulous, also there is freshness and novelty to it and after that you don't realise it."

