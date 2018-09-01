Search

When krishna rains blessings on his govindas

Sep 01, 2018, 08:24 IST | A Correspondent

Students from the Kamla Mehta Dadar School for the Blind start Dahi Handi celebrations early on Friday, ahead of Janmashtami on Sunday

Dahi Handi celebrations

Students from the Kamla Mehta Dadar School for the Blind start Dahi Handi celebrations early on Friday, ahead of Janmashtami on Sunday. Pics/Ashish Raje

