When Mann co-stars Aamir Khan and Shama Sikander bumped into each other

Aamir Khan met his Mann (1999) co-star Shama Sikander who was also in Somaiya college, Mumbai for a talk on mental health awarness having battled bipolar disorder

Shama Sikander and Aamir Khan

Over the weekend, Aamir Khan shot for an ad at the Somaiya College, Vidyavihar. This will be his first endorsement in his post Thugs Of Hindostan look. The star met his Mann (1999) co-star Shama Sikander who was also in the college for a talk on mental health awarness having battled bipolar disorder.

The two bumped into each other after years and got chatting. Shama found him to be the same down-to-earth person that he was over two decades ago. She took to Instagram, and wrote a long note that read - And then this happened. My smile can not contain the joy that I'm in after meeting my most favorite super star and at point my co-star Aamir Khan. My god you are just the same sweet, down to earth the most loveliest ever. Thank you for all your love and time and all the best for Thugs Of Hindostan. May you rock like always. P.S. I'm on seventh heaven (sic).

The star even played basketball on the college campus. In his new lean look, Mr Perfectionist could have passed off as one of Somaiya's students.

