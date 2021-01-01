When Poulomi Das danced for 18 hours at a stretch for Paurashpur

Actors walking the extra mile to get into the skin of their characters have become a norm. Months before the shoot of the film the actors get into preparing each and every aspect of their characters, be it look, language, mannerisms, etc. Similarly, Poulomi Das too believes in pushing the envelope for her characters.

The gorgeous actress, who portrays the role of Kala, a 'daasi' to the queen in the recently-released epic period-drama Paurashpur by ALTBalaji and ZEE5, feels proud to be associated with a show mounted on such big scale and magnitude.

Interestingly, for one of her scenes in the show, an elaborate dance sequence to be precise, the actress ended up dancing for approximately 18 hours at a stretch. Yes, you read it right!

Informs Poulomi, "There is a very dramatic dance performance in Paurashpur which I had to perform. The dance sequence had a lot of feelings and hand and eye gestures involved which required a lot detailing and finesse. To achieve the perfection, we had to stretch it for those many hours and also there was a sequence where I am dancing inside and outside the water. It was a pretty elaborate thing to execute. I love dancing so I really enjoyed it."

Poulomi will be stealing hearts and breaking rules in the patriarchal kingdom, and that is a big mistake in a realm where no woman should make any mistakes.

The period-drama series, directed by Sachindra Vats, also stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Anantvijay Joshi, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal, Kashish Rai and Ashmita Bakshi among others.

Watch the episodes of Paurashpur streaming now on ALTBalaji and ZEE5!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.