When Raveena Tandon was a 'little scared' during Andaz Apna Apna shoot

Raveena Tandon has recalled a jittery moment while shooting for the Aamir Khan-Salman Khan starrer, Andaz Apna Apna, which had released 26 years ago. "As the film completes 26 years today, I can't help but remember how much I loved shooting for the song 'Elo ji sanam hum'. Aamir and I were shooting on a horse carriage and while we were a little scared, it was really fun. Beautiful locales topped all the fun we had while shooting, and this song was a perfect number. Everytime I think of it, it brings a smile to my face," she said.

Apart from Aamir, Salman, and Raveena, the film also featured Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Jagdeep, Deven Verma, Viju Khote, and Shehzad Khan.

The Rajkumar Santoshi-directorial, which is today considered as one of the cult films, had failed to create its magic at box office.

The 1994 release is still remembered for its famous oneliners like "Mein toh kehta hoon aap purush hi nahi hai... mahapurush hain, maha purush"; "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai"; "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hoon" and "Galti se mistake ho gaya".

