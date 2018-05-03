When Rishi Kapoor turned Shayar for Chitrangda Singh!

Chitrangda Singh is a self-admitted fan of Rishi Kapoor, so when the actor visited the sets of DID Li'l masters for the promotion of 102 Not Out, Chitrangda confessed her fondness for the senior actor



Chitrangda Singh and Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor turned shayar for Chitrangda Singh on the sets of a dance reality show where the duo performed to the evergreen song 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi'. Chitrangda Singh is a self-admitted fan of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, so when the actor visited the sets of DID Li'l masters for the promotion of his upcoming film, Chitrangda confessed her fondness for the senior actor.

The two actors exchanged shayaris on stage as Chitrangda Singh confessed that Rishi Kapoor is her childhood favorite. The actress also revealed that she has composed a shayari just for him. The actress also expressed she wished Rishi Kapoor had sung 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi' for her and requested the actor to recite the song.

Rishi Kapoor not only sang the evergreen song but also performed on the song with Chitrangda Singh. The senior actor also took to Twitter to share the moment from the stage saying, "We danced impromptu on my song “Main shayar toh naheen”. Thank you Chitrangada!"

Chitrangda Singh is currently judging the dance reality show DID Li'l masters and will be seen in Bazaar and Saheb Biwi Gangster 3. The actress will be also be seen sizzling in a special number for Bazaar which also stars Saif Ali Khan. The actress is also foraying into production with her maiden venture 'Soorma' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu.

