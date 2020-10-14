When Saina Nehwal had Parineeti Chopra visit her and her parents

India's badminton star, Saina Nehwal is one of the most active shuttlers in the country on social media. Saina Nehwal had recently taken to photo sharing platform Instagram to post a picture to her 1.4 million followers. Saina was accompanied by none other than Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Saina's father Harvir and mother Usha, ahead of the release of her biopic. “Looking forward...#sainanehwalbiopic,” Saina captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram Looking forward .... #sainanehwalbiopic ðâð»âð» A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onOct 12, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing the part of Saina Nehwal in the film which is directed by Amole Gupte of Stanley ka Dabba fame.

View this post on Instagram ððð @parineetichopra #sainamovie ð A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onOct 13, 2020 at 6:03am PDT

Earlier in October, Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, which restarted the international calendar at Odense from October 13. The BWF World Tour was shut down following the completion of the All England Championships in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I withdrew from Denmark Open. I decided that I will start the season from January only with the Asian tour," Saina, the London Olympics bronze-medallist, said.

The husband-wife duo had earlier sent their entries for the USD 750,000 (R5.50 crore) tournament and also submitted their consent letter to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) last month for the same.

