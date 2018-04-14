When Sanjay Dutt put Balraj at ease on Entertainment Ki Raat

Sanjay Dutt features as a guest on the upcoming second season of Entertainment Ki Raat



Sanjay Dutt and Balraj

Sanjay Dutt features as a guest on the upcoming second season of Entertainment Ki Raat. The show's host, stand up comic Balraj, is a fan of the star. As soon as the cameras rolled, he got tongue-tied in Dutt's presence. The Bhoomi (2017) actor put him at ease by asking for a break and cracking jokes with him.

Comedian Balraj Syal, who was seen as one of the hosts on Entertainment Ki Raat, is turning author. He is writing a book chronicling the life and times of stand-up comedians. With names like Johnny Lever, Raju Srivastava and Kapil Sharma among others on the list, he is keen to highlight that laughter is serious business. The book is expected to hit stalls later this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates