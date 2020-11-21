When Sara Ali Khan danced on the street as a kid and got money for it!

Sara Ali Khan was quite the fun-loving and mischievous kid. Don't believe us? Well, an old interview of the actress has gone viral in which she says that once when she was young, she started dancing on the street during a vacation abroad and people started giving her money for it, thinking she was begging!

We can't help but find this incident super hilarious, and the way Sara recollects the experience is even funnier!

Talking about the incident, Sara Ali Khan says in the video, "My parents had gone into a shop for something. I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. It was the three of us. And I started dancing. People stopped to give money because they thought I was begging. I kept it. I realised, we are getting money, let's just continue doing whatever we are doing."

When the help proudly told Sara's mum, Amrita Singh, that people found Sara cute and gave her money, the former actress said, "They didn't find her cute, they thought she was a 'bhikharan' (beggar)!"

If this doesn't prove Sara Ali Khan was a mischievous child, we don't know what does!

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

