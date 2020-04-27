When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended Kajol's Mehendi ceremony!

We have pretty much seen all major Bollywood celebrities sharing their unseen and throwback pictures and videos on their social media accounts. And sometimes, their fan-clubs do the honours. Talking of fans, Shah Rukh Khan has one of the highest fan-followings in the world, let alone India. So how could his throwback and unseen pictures stay away? His fan-club has also taken care of it!

Taking to its Instagram account, it posted a major throwback picture that will not only put a smile on your face but also drive away your Monday blues. It was all the way from Kajol's Mehendi ceremony and we could spot SRK, Gauri Khan, and a very young Aryan Khan. SRK, Gauri, and the bride-to-be Kajol could be seen smiling for the camera whereas the toddler was busy in his own world.

Have a look right here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have redefined history on the celluloid with one massive blockbuster after another in the form of Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Coming to the actress and her hubby Ajay Devgn, they tied the knot on February 24, 1999, and did films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior together.

This picture is truly a delight for all their fans and captures the time when there was no social media phenomenon, only a camera and some, as they used to say, Kodak Moments!

