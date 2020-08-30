When Sushant Singh Rajput confessed in an interview he was claustrophobic

After Ankita Lokhande denied Rhea Chakraborty's claim that Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic, a clip of his 2015 interview has gone viral. In the chat show, Look Who's Talking with Niranjan Iyengar, the late actor confessed that he suffered from claustrophobia and was an insomniac. Writer-lyricist Iyengar is known for his work in Karan Johar's productions.

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

