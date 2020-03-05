When the sight of people wearing masks made Tahira Kashyap uneasy!
The Coronavirus seems to be spreading like fire and Tahira Kashyap has taken to her Instagram account to express her concern and uneasiness as she sees people wearing masks!
Tahira Kashyap flew into New Delhi and the sight of passengers wearing masks at the airport made her uneasy. She shared her ordeal on Instagram. The director wrote, "What's happening to my earth? I had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a panic attack. Not seeing faces, not seeing people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff and people become wary, the sight is really disturbing (sic)."
She added, "On a lighter note, the director added these masks "are going to be the next Louis Vuittons, mine is a limited edition with intricate convolutions. I am so fashionable that even with the mask on, I am giving my left profile (sic)."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Trip to delhi... as I entered the airport I saw everyone wearing masks. The sight in itself started giving me anxiety. How are we living? What’s happening to my earth? I literally had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a sort of panic attack. Not seeing faces, not seeing people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff and people become wary, the sight is really disturbing. This on one side and riots on the other...collective prayers can work is all I know, is all I can hope for. On a lighter note these masks are going to be the next Louis Vuittons, mine is a limited edition with intricate convolutions!! I am so fashionable that even with the mask on I am giving my left profileð#traveldairies #travelfears
The Coronavirus has made a lot of other Bollywood celebrities concerned about their surroundings. Right from Rakhi Sawant to Salman Khan have asked us to take precautions. And Malaika Arora also had a take on it, albeit an amusing one!
