When the sight of people wearing masks made Tahira Kashyap uneasy!

Tahira Kashyap flew into New Delhi and the sight of passengers wearing masks at the airport made her uneasy. She shared her ordeal on Instagram. The director wrote, "What's happening to my earth? I had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a panic attack. Not seeing faces, not seeing people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff and people become wary, the sight is really disturbing (sic)."

She added, "On a lighter note, the director added these masks "are going to be the next Louis Vuittons, mine is a limited edition with intricate convolutions. I am so fashionable that even with the mask on, I am giving my left profile (sic)."

Take a look:

The Coronavirus has made a lot of other Bollywood celebrities concerned about their surroundings. Right from Rakhi Sawant to Salman Khan have asked us to take precautions. And Malaika Arora also had a take on it, albeit an amusing one!

