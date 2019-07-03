When will we ever get our rain-readiness right?

opinion

The public has been asking about a road that has been washed away alleging that a big wig builder's project is the cause of this. Get to the bottom of this and let us have credible, clear answers

With portents of more rain to come today and the day after, Mumbai is on edge after a familiar and tragic pattern of events has unfolded over just two days of heavy rainfall. At last count, more than 35 people in Mumbai and Pune together have been killed in the past 48 hours, in a number of rain-related disasters.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said 540 mm of rain fell in two days in the city, the highest over a two-day period in a decade, and attributed 'climate change and changed geographical conditions' for waterlogging at several places.

While it has not been said outwardly there seems to be a sense of the inevitable in several statements by our netas, from corporators to those at the top of the political pecking order when it comes to rain havoc. While climate change, ongoing construction reducing the outlets for water and global warming is happening, Mumbaikars cannot be expected to sit back and accept what is unfortunately becoming a new reality — the monsoon season is turning lethal.

We must explore and investigate wall collapses. Has construction material been compromised? Is the wall itself illegal? What has caused it to break and fall? We need answers and if there has been negligence, penalties and punitive action.

The new euphemisms for failing to tackle the flooding citing reasons enumerated above, do not quite cut it. This is the beginning of a delayed monsoon and there is more to come. All emergency measures must swing into gear now, and the BMC plus other agencies make good on your 'we are prepared' promises.

