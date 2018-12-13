Where there's Arjun Rampal, there's Gabriella Demetriades

bollywood

It is an adaptation of Priya Kumar's book, I Will Go With You. Arjun Rampal has also been posting snapshots from the snowy location in Gulmarg

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal has been shooting for the web series, The Final Call, in Kashmir. Yesterday, the actor shared the news about his digital debut on social media. He wrote, "So excited to announce my new project The Final Call – a story that will change the way you see your own life – forever (sic)."

It is an adaptation of Priya Kumar's book, I Will Go With You. The actor has also been posting snapshots from the snowy location in Gulmarg. Rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is also sharing pictures of the winter landscape in Kashmir. It's safe to assume that the South African model-designer is accompanying him. Though the two are often spotted together, Arjun has not spoken about Gaby. Recently, she referred to him as 'man crush' on social media.

