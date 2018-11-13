Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades spotted walking hand-in-hand

bollywood

Those in the know say the South African hottie Gabriella Dememtraides and Arjun Rampal are serious about each other

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and actor-designer girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were spotted exiting a restaurant hand-in-hand. The two appear to be going strong and made no attempt to evade paps.

Time was when shutterbugs would catch them together but they would avoid being clicked. The duo is said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes. Those in the know say the South African hottie and the actor are serious about each other.

Talking about Gabriella, after sizzling on lists featuring the world's hottest women as a model, she shifted to designing. Talking about the same, she spoke to mid-day recently, saying, "My family business involves textiles and haberdashery. My grandmother started it 50 years ago. My mother owns a small knitwear label in South Africa. The production capability there isn't amazing and we always thought of moving to India. We first came to India to look at production possibilities."

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. In the joint statement issued, Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jesia, 47, in May stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.

