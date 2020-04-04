While Tiger Shroff, sister Krishna, mum Ayesha are safe in Bandra abode; Jackie is away from home

Though wife Ayesha and children Krishna and Tiger are in quarantine at their Bandra home, Jackie Shroff is away from them. He is 'stuck somewhere between Pune and Mumbai' but at a 'safe location,' which is also home.

Jaggu dada was travelling when the lockdown was announced. The veteran actor has shared a video on social media asking fans to stay indoors. Jackie Shroff captioned the video, "Stay Home Bhidus [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Stay Home Bhidus #HomeQuarantine #FamilyTime A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) onMar 31, 2020 at 1:24am PDT

"I think you all should be taking it easy, do pranayam. Do not add tension to your life and others around. The regulations have been enforced for reasons and for the betterment of everyone. We hope that everything gets better. I am away from family. I can act smart and get a pass and leave from here but I am not stupid to do it. No means no (sic)."

Speaking about Jackie, the actor will be next seen in Radhe, a Salman Khan film! For the uninitiated, Radhe is directed by Prabhudheva and is the official remake of the Korean potboiler, The Outlaws. After Wanted and Dabangg 3, this is Prabhudeva and Khan's third film together. Khan's record on EID has been unshaken and unprecedented.

Starring Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kanungo, the film is all set to clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb. This is possibly one of the biggest clashes in recent times and we cannot wait to see this battle unfold on May 22, 2020! But after the coronavirus outbreak, the schedules are bound to be changed. Let's wait and watch what happens next!

