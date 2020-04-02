Who all remember the little girl from Hera Pheri? Want to know how she looks now?

The first half of Hera Pheri, the iconic comedy that was directed by Priyadarshan, was pretty much about the shenanigans and struggles of the three protagonists- Raju, Shyam, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. It was only after the interval after the kidnapping of Devi Prasad's granddaughter that the plot kicks in and the madness triggers. That little kid, Ann Alexia Anra, now spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the film completing two glorious decades.

Since she was too young and her parents expectedly and rightly wanted her to concentrate on her studies, acting in movies was tough. However, speaking about this comedy, she said, "Hera Pheri was allowed because it was shot during the summer vacations. But after that, they didn't let me do any other movie. Hera Pheri happened because my dad is a Malayali and someone from Priyadarshan's side knew that I had acted in Avvai Shanmugi."

She added, "I was surprised they didn't cast anyone from Mumbai. I have been actually based in Chennai all my life. We went to Mumbai for a couple of weeks to shoot. Akshay Kumar used to pull so many pranks on me, my mother, etc. I remember offering sweets and lipstick lollipops to him and Suniel Shetty."

The one revelation we were surprised by was when she revealed how Paresh Rawal once shouted at her. She spilled the beans and said, "I think I ran around the camera and he got really mad at me. He shouted at me and I have never been shouted at by anyone on set. But I don't think he meant it and it was just his quick reaction."

20 years have passed and the legacy of this timeless comedy continues to live on! And now, coming to the most crucial thing- How she looks like now! Here are some of her Instagram posts and she's truly beautiful:

