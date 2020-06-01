Who are the biggest gossip girls in Bollywood? Ananya Panday spills the beans

Ananya Panday had a promising start in Bollywood with Student of The Year 2 in 2019 and went a step ahead with the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh in the same year. She keeps her fans entertained with her posts on Instagram and has a solid fan base there.

And now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she answered about the three biggest gossip girls in the industry and her answer cannot be missed. When asked about this, she said, "I think Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranbir Kapoor. That's what people say, right that they know everything. So, I think these three can be like the gossip girls."

On the work front, the actress was all set to give her fans Khaali Peeli on June 12, a film that she's doing with Ishaan Khatter. It has been postponed due to the lockdown and the new release date is yet to be out. She took to her Instagram account recently to share with her fans how she was painting the film's posters. Have a look:

She also has a film with Shakun Batra coming up for 2021 where she'll star with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

