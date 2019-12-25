Who is Bigg Boss? Here's what Sidharth Shukla has to say

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bigg Boss, the biggest reality show of all times has its own legacy when it comes to tricky twists and shocking surprises throughout the journey. And behind all the shockers is just one voice, a voice that controls the entire house. So who you think is Bigg Boss? In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha, Sidharth Shukla is seen revealing who the real Bigg Boss is and that too with proof.

The interesting conversation starts when Shehnaaz asks Sidharth, "Did you said something to me in the morning?". To this, Sidharth immediately responds, "Me? What did I say? Stop accusing me."

In between the conversation, Shehnaaz asked Sidharth who is the Bigg Boss. Sidharth pointed the finger towards Shehnaaz. Sidharth also went on to claim that he can prove that Shehnaaz is the Bigg Boss of the house by divulging details of the entries and eliminations that had happened in the house.

"Season ki start mein 13 log the. Fir kam hone the, second week mein kam hue? Nahi, second week mein kam nahi hue, flip maara. Fir baad mein flip maara. Fir uske baad 3 log ko flip kar ke nikal diya. Uske baad 6 logo ko wapas daala fir 2 logo ko wapas se bulaya, ye bhi flip. Uske baad aur aagye, wapas flip. Abhi, nikalna tha but nahi nikala, flip! Toh fir hui ki nahi Sana (There were a total of 13 members in the house. One of them was supposed to leave in the second week, which didn't happen. In the next week, three members were evicted, then in few weeks, six contestants entered the house, including the two who were eliminated earlier. Just like previous weeks' incidents, this too was also a flip. Now, they were supposed to eliminate a few them, but here they flipped. So who is the Bigg Boss here?")

The conversation ends with Sidharth making eye contact with Shehnaaz and commenting, "Don't mess with me."

Well, that's not it! Later in the clip, Shehnaz says that she is angry and disappointed with Sidharth and Sidharth mocks him back. To watch the exclusive banter between these besties, tune-in to Unseen Undekha on VOOT!

