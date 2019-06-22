Who is Katrina Kaif's 'bhaiyya'? Fans and friends curious to know

bollywood

Katrina Kaif's post got Farah Khan curious as she asked, "Who is this cute bhaiyya? (sic)?" Huma Qureshi revealed his identity by commenting, "This is Thakur bhaiyya (sic)."

Katrina Kaif with Amit Thakur 'bhaiyya'

Katrina Kaif piqued curiosity of fans by sharing a photograph on Instagram. She captioned it, "Bhaiyya and me (sic)." While netizens scratched their heads trying to decipher his identity, Farah Khan asked, "Who is this cute bhaiyya? (sic)?" Huma Qureshi revealed his identity by commenting, "This is Thakur bhaiyya (sic)."

Turns out he is celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who styled Katrina Kaif's tresses in Bharat. Considering she had a different look in the film — a far cry from her usual poker straight hair look — Bhaiyya needs to be lauded for convincing her to experiment with her tresses.

Deepika Padukone commented on the picture saying, "Too much hotness in one frame."

There was a phase when Deepika and Katrina did not look eye-to-eye due to a certain RK. Looks like, these actresses have buried the hatchet and are progressing ahead, personally and career-wise. On the professional front, after delivering a blockbuster with Salman Khan in Bharat, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's female-centric' film titled Chhapak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

