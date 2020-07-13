Who is the perfect Radhe Shyam of 2020? Assam Police answers it for you

The picture tweeted by Assam's Nagaon Police to create awareness on the importance of wearing a face mask

Following the footsteps of Mumbai Police, Assam Police seems to be educating people with witty memes and inspirational posts. And their latest post featuring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is picture-perfect.

Taking inspiration from the actor's latest movie Radhe Shyam, Assam Police has come up with a creative post to urge citizens to wear face masks all the time and help curb the spread of COVID-19. Giving a twist to the poster of Radhe Shyam, Assam Police drew face masks on the faces of the actors in the picture.

Great one! — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 10, 2020

Sharing the post, the Assam Police captioned the photoshopped poster, "Our perfect Radhe Shyam of 2020". Assam's Nagaon Police wrote, "Ask your loved ones to put mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now, sending the message through photoshop."

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 5,000 retweets and nearly 5,000 likes. Such was the impact that even the official Twitter handle of Assam Police lauded the Nagaon Police and said, "Great one!."

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

Wow Sir Extremely Awesome & the Picture is carrying truly an Unique Msg to all. Highly appreciate such Creativity,ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Radheshyam #Prabhas — Pawan Sharma (@PawanSharmazz) July 10, 2020

Excellent sir great creativity ðÂÂ¤©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ we The Darling of the Nation #Prabhas fans will follow all the safety measures & celebrating it in Online itself & in offline with all precautions by wearing masks stay safe #RadheShyam — Nishanth Prabhas (@NishanthPrabas) July 10, 2020

Wear mask#RadheShyam — Fan Girl of Darling (@DarlingKiFanGi1) July 10, 2020

Very creative and effective promo. Good job @Nagaon police — Partha Pratim Das (@manasmaozi) July 10, 2020

What do you think of Assam Police's creative twist to Radhe Shyam poster?

