After pictures of citizens violating social distancing norms across Mumbai surfaced on social media triggering reactions from netizens, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter requesting people to follow the lockdown rules as the city was still looming under the threat of the global pandemic.

Key highlights

Using a popular film dialogue, Mumbai Police urges people to maintain social distancing

Creates witty meme by drawing face masks on still from popular Bollywood film

Once again, the police department uses social media to create awareness after thousands defy distancing norms by stepping out on Day 1 of 'Mission Begin Again'

Mumbai Police commissioner also creates awareness by rating use of face mask as a critic

Mumbai Police has been taking inspiration from Bollywood movies to create awareness posts in public interest. These posts have struck the right chord with Mumbaikars and also educated people on social distancing. Recently the police department took to Twitter to post a creative tweet, giving a twist to a dialogue from one of the most popular films of 2019, thus proving why Mumbai Police are one of the coolest police department in the country.

Using a popular dialogue from Vicky Kaushal starrer film Uri: The Surgical Strike, the police department not only managed to create awareness among citizens but also made Twitterati laugh their hearts out! The famous "How's the josh?" dialogue from the film was teaked in the post on the Mumbai Police's official handle that read, "How's the distance?"

And that's not all? the meme also tweaked Vicky Kaushal's dialogue "High Sir", to "6 feet, sir." to remind citizens to maintain 6 feet social distancing in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. And that's not all, the Mumbai Police showed their witty creativity by drawing face masks on the faces of the actors in the picture.

Since being shared online, the witty yet informative post garnered over 20,000 likes with over hundred comments. One user said, "Mumbai Police is on fire," while a second user commented, "This couldn't be more Perfect. Jai Hind." A third user wrote, "Seriously...too creative and at the same time too informative...Hats off to the handler.....Kudos!" A lot of users also posted red heart, face with tears of joy and fire emoticons.

Here's how netizens reaceted to the post on Twitter:

Cool one — Muthu Kumar (@muthuatm) June 8, 2020

Whoever handle this twitter handle. Must be as cool. Always has a point with sarcasm.@MumbaiPolice — Shhahid (@Shhahid2) June 8, 2020

Mumbai police you are the rock — à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤µ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ (@Bhupend02367543) June 8, 2020

Best police force of the country...Hats off to you — Pradip Mandol (@PradipMandol) June 8, 2020

Sir is it really .. People of mumbai are just making mockrey of social distancing & of ease given by govt — Vishal Asarpota (@AsarpotaVishal) June 8, 2020

Who can beat you in these super exceptional creative messages! — Himanshu Karkhanis (@HimanshuKarkha1) June 8, 2020

If this six feet ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ god bless Mumbaikar & Mumbai police ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/IvYIaFWlXG — samir panda (@I_m_samy) June 8, 2020

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has also been creating awareness on the importance of wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing. Here's what Mumbai's top cop posted:

Going Out (When Essential) Wearing A Mask



âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Absolutely Recommended



———————-



Going Out (When Essential) Without Wearing A Mask



âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Not Recommended At All — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 6, 2020

The Police chief had earlier shared another awareness post urging people to wear face mask at all times, whether going for out for essential work or not.

The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China's Wuhan district has infected over 7 million people across the world and over 4,00,000 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

