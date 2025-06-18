Fire tenders rushed to the scene immediately, and with the help of two fire engines, officials were able to bring the blaze under control. The quick response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings

The exact cause of the AC blast is yet to be determined. Representational Pic

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Noida Sector 36 due to AC explosion, no casualties reported x 00:00

A major fire broke out in Noida’s Sector 36 on Monday due to a sudden blast in an air conditioner. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene immediately, and with the help of two fire engines, officials were able to bring the blaze under control. The quick response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure. The exact cause of the AC blast is yet to be determined. Further investigation is underway, and more details are expected to emerge soon.

