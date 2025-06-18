Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Noida Sector 36 due to AC explosion, no casualties reported

Updated on: 18 June,2025 06:05 PM IST  |  Noida
ANI |

Top

Fire tenders rushed to the scene immediately, and with the help of two fire engines, officials were able to bring the blaze under control. The quick response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings

The exact cause of the AC blast is yet to be determined. Representational Pic

A major fire broke out in Noida’s Sector 36 on Monday due to a sudden blast in an air conditioner. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. 

Fire tenders rushed to the scene immediately, and with the help of two fire engines, officials were able to bring the blaze under control. The quick response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. 


Residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure. The exact cause of the AC blast is yet to be determined. Further investigation is underway, and more details are expected to emerge soon.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

noida uttar pradesh news national news india

