Ram Charan is currently filming an intense action sequence for his upcoming movie in Hyderabad. The makers have reportedly built a huge set in the city for a never-before-seen train action sequence.

Peddi: Massive set built in Hyderabad for Ram Charan's intense train action sequence

Global star Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming role in Peddi and is giving it all his best efforts to bring director Buchi Babu Sana's grand vision to life on the big screen. Earlier, the makers had unveiled a first glimpse of the film, which had created a significant impact, leaving fans excited. The film promises to be more than just a cricket or sports drama, bringing a wide range of elements that will be a treat to watch on the big screen. The expansive scope of the story has further heightened the anticipation surrounding the film. Peddi is being shot on a massive scale, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing it under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas. Meanwhile, leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting it.

Ram Charan films a train action sequence

The production of this film is currently going on smoothly as per the schedule. The team recently wrapped up shooting some crucial scenes along with a massive action block, all of which are set against an impressively built village backdrop. And now, the team has shifted to a gigantic set specially erected in Hyderabad, where an intense and breakthrough action sequence will be shot in a first-of-its-kind manner, something that's never been seen before in Indian cinema.

It is believed to be a high-octane, big-budget train episode that is set to raise the bar for action filmmaking in India. The set has been crafted with exceptional detail by renowned production designer Avinash Kolla for the train stunt. Ram Charan will be seen performing some of the most courageous stunts of his career in the sequence. The shoot of this sequence will reportedly continue till the 19th of this month.

Nabakanth Masteris is handling the action choreography for the film. He is best known for crafting the iconic cricket shot from the film and for his acclaimed work in Pushpa 2. Currently, Masteris is working on several high-profile projects.

About Peddi

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the female lead, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma will also be seen in supporting roles. R Rathnavelu is in charge of the cinematography, while the music is scored by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The movie is scheduled to release on March 27, 2026, on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. This much-awaited film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana.