S Shankar's next directorial 'Game Changer' starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is slated for a worldwide release on January 10. The trailer will be unveiled on January 1, 2025

Ram Charan in a still from Game Changer

Listen to this article Ahead of 'Game Changer' trailer launch, Ram Charan fans erect tallest cutout of the actor x 00:00

Global Star Ram Charan teamed up with visionary filmmaker Shankar for the much-anticipated pan-India project 'Game Changer', which is slated for a worldwide release on January 10. Recently, the makers held a grand pre-release event in Dallas, which was a major success.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was the first pre-release event for an Indian film held in the USA. Now, 'Game Changer' has set another record. The tallest cutout for Ram Charan standing at 256 feet was erected at Vajra Grounds in Brindavan Colony, Vijayawada, today in the presence of thousands of mega fans. The film's producer, Dil Raju attended the event as a chief guest. This tallest cutout also secured a place in the International Wonder Book of Records.

Ram Charan has become mega boss: Dil Raju

Speaking at the event, Dil Raju said, "I have the trailer on my phone. But we have to work on it a lot before it reaches you. These days, the trailer decides the movie's fate. You will get to witness the trailer on January 1 on the occasion of the New Year. Vijayawada is the maternal home of Telugu cinema. I thank the entire city, Mega fans, Power Star fans, and Mega Power Star fans for setting up another historic record by erecting this 256-foot cutout for Ram Charan."

He further went on to say, "Starting his career as a Supreme Hero 40-50 years back, he emerged as a Mega Star. Now, he has become the one and only Boss...Mega Boss. He became a Mega Star through his hard work and also gave us Power Star, Mega Power Star, Bunny, Sai Dharam Tej, and Varun Tej. You have been supportive of him over the last 40-50 years. I thank you for showing your support once again by erecting this massive 256-foot cutout for Charan."

Dil Raju said that the pre-release event of Game Changer will be held either on January 4 or January 5, as per Power Star Pawan Kalyan's appointment. He said, "We did an event in America, and it was a grand success. After such a successful event, we wanted to make a bigger event as our Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan garu attends it. The event's date will be decided after Pawan Kalyan garu gives his time. That should be a historic event."

Explaining Chiranjeevi's response to the film, Dil Raju said, "I called Chiranjeevi garu at 1 pm today and asked him to watch it. He started watching it at 2:45 pm. I was tense about his opinion. As soon as I reached this venue, I got a call from him. He asked me to tell you all that we are going to hit the box office hard this Sankranthi. I can assure you that on January 10, you will see the Mega and Power side of Mega Power Star."

He said that this Sankranthi will be massive for the Global Star fans. Raju stated, "What I felt when Shankar garu narrated the story to me four years ago is what Chiranjeevi garu felt today after watching the movie. You will see the full-fledged action prowess of Ram Charan as an IAS officer, a police officer, and a person with political qualities. You will enjoy Shankar garu's songs on the big screen. He shot every song for 10-12 days. I requested Shankar garu to make a film within 2 hours and 45 minutes, and he gave an exact output of the same time. It has all the commercial ingredients. Theatres will erupt with all the scenes between the hero and villain. Get ready for the New Year and Sankranthi. We will celebrate it at another level."

About Game Changer

Game Changer features Ram Charan in a dual role, one as a powerful IAS officer and the other as an honest man who wants to make a difference in society. The film features an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and others. Star music director S. Thaman scored the music for the film, while the renowned DOP S. Thirunavukkarasu handled the cinematography.

Dil Raju and Sirish are producing the project under Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios. Game Changer is set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film is being released in Tamil by SVC and Aditya Ram Movies, while AA Films’ Anil Thadani is handling the Hindi release.