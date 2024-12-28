A Ram Charan fan wrote a letter to the makers demanding the release of the full trailer of Game Changer by New Year’s or else he would take his own life; Mika Singh recalls 'horrible experience' with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Ram Charan

Don’t angry me!

Since the film, Game Changer’s announcement in 2021, it has seen several delays. The Ram Charan-starrer, where he plays an honest IAS officer, recently released its first teaser. The S Shankar-directed movie piqued the curiosity of the fans, but the constant delays have disappointed them. In a recent turn of events, a fan wrote a letter to the makers demanding the release of the full trailer by New Year’s or else he would take his own life. In the letter, he wrote, “If you do not release a teaser or update by the end of this month or fail to share the trailer by New Year’s occasion, I regret to inform you that I will be forced to take drastic measures, including ending my life.” Will his threat work? Time will tell.

Never again

Musician Mika Singh has slammed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as he opened up about his experience collaborating with the actor-couple on his 2020 maiden production, Dangerous. On a podcast, Mika recalled making the miniseries and called his experience with Bipasha and Karan “horrible.” He said he wanted to cast Karan opposite a newcomer so that it remains within the budget. However, Bipasha insisted on being part of the project. While they fit in the budget, the experience he claims was horrible. He further alleged that the couple demanded separate rooms while filming in London and created a “lot of drama.” Mika also claimed that even though a kissing scene was a part of their contract, the actors refused to perform it. According to him, the couple created issues, so much so that the post-production became challenging. Mika has sworn off film production after the experience.

It’s a wrap!

Manoj Bajpayee has wrapped up the shooting for the third season of the hit streaming show, The Family Man. On Saturday, Manoj took to the Instagram Stories section and shared a BTS picture from the shoot. The Family Man features Manoj as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The preview of the third season indicates a link between COVID-19 and how China attacks the northeastern states of India using the pandemic as a guise. We are also eagerly waiting for the new edition as much as the audience.