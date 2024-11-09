Though the Game Changer teaser ensures that it excites fans without revealing too much about the movie, it ends on a playful note when Ram Charan concludes the video by saying, "I am unpredictable

Screenshots from Game Changer teaser

Listen to this article Game Changer teaser: Ram Charan promises to be ‘unpredictable’ as Kiara Advani plays his love interest x 00:00

The makers of Kiara Advani and Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer' have dropped the teaser for the upcoming mass entertainer. With Charan playing the lead in the film, the 'Game Changer' teaser gives a glimpse of the larger-than-life setup without revealing much about the plot. The teaser launch event for 'Game Changer' was set to take place in the city of Nawabs, Lucknow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game Changer teaser

Though the teaser ensures that it excites fans without revealing too much about the movie, it ends on a playful note when Ram concludes the video by saying, "I am unpredictable." The teaser includes the primary cast of the film, and what we can sum up is that the political drama will see Ram in a government servant role, where he will don different hats to make sure there is no corruption. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was seen in bits and pieces. While it looked like she will be seen as Ram's love interest, her brief glimpse, keeps her character under wraps.

More about the political drama

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'. The film is directed by S. Shankar and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. It is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages—Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

About Kiara Advani and Ram Charan

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan have done another film together. The duo was seen together for the first time in the 2019 Telugu film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', which was a superhit.

Kiara was last seen in the 2023 film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in the 2022 film 'Acharya' with his father and megastar Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan is also gearing up for his next big project, 'RC16', featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar. Touted to be a pan-Indian project, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing it under the banner of Vriddhi Cinema.

Meanwhile, Kiara has 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh and 'War 2', which is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, directed by Ayan Mukerji.