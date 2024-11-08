Sidharth Malhotra is all set to enthral the audience in the upcoming folk thriller titled 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest'. It will be released on Chhath 2025

Kiara Advani with husband Sidharth Malhotra. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Kiara Advani excited to see Sidharth Malhotra in 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest' x 00:00

Kiara Advani can't keep calm as her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to enthral audience in the upcoming folk thriller titled 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest'.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Sidharth treated fans with exciting announcement of his new film.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared video and captioned the post, "Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team Can't wait for you all to experience 'VVAN - Force of the forrest' on the big screen in 2025. @balajimotionpictures @tvfmotionpictures Coming On Chhath, 2025."

The video shows a man is seen walking on the road in the middle of a dense forest.

Re-sharing Sidharth's post on her Instagram story, Kiara dropped fire emojis.

The project will be made under banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF). It will be released on Chhath 2025.

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

In the coming months, Sidharth will also be seen in a project with Janhvi Kapoor. However, an official announcement has not been made yet.

Kiara, on the other hand, has 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. She also has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' in her kitty.

