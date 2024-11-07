On the auspicious occasion of Chhath puja, TVF and Balaji Telefilms announced their collaboration project, VVAN-Force of Forrest. The folk thriller will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra to star in folk mythological thriller 'VVAN- Force of the Forrest', TVF and Balaji Telefilms to co-produce

In an exciting update, two giants of the entertainment world, Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF) have come together for the first time for their upcoming project 'VVAN', which will redefine what we call the 'Cinematic Landscape.' Ektaa R. Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Arunabh Kumar of TVF are Pioneers of the content arena, ruling the space with their remarkable creations. They have been making waves across various entertainment platforms, delivering unique stories to the audience.

The announcement was made by both production houses on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Pooja, leaving everyone excited to witness a never-before-seen cinematic experience. The makers also shared an interesting motion poster announcing the film.

Sidharth Malhotra who will star in the project took to his Instagram handle to share the motion poster of 'VVAN- Force of Nature'.

About TVF and Balaji collaboration

Balaji Telefilms and TVF have joined hands for a maiden project featuring the super talented and handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra, titled VVAN to be directed by Deepak Mishra who has directed India’s most iconic Series Panchayat. Deepak Mishra a long standing partner at TVF is coming together with Arunabh Kumar once again after Panchayat to create a rooted story which will also be a big screen adventure with the guidance and vision of Ektaa R Kapoor. They are set to introduce the genre of Folk Mythological Thriller, something entirely new to the audience. With this collaboration, these mega creators of the entertainment world aim to deliver an experience that is incredibly different from anything seen before. The project is set for release during Chhath Pooja 2025.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has always been known for delivering bold, courageous, thrilling, and gripping content to the masses. On the other hand, TVF has captured hearts with relatable stories that resonate with audiences as a whole. With both coming together, VVAN promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, offering something truly unprecedented.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Sidharth was last seen in the action-packed aerial drama 'Yodha' with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor- a romantic drama titled Param Sundari.

Mid-day had earlier reported that Malhotra and leading lady Janhvi Kapoor were to originally front a thriller, but had a change of heart and decided to team up for a rom-com instead. Now, a bit of digging has revealed that Tushar Jalota’s directorial venture is a classic story of opposites attract, with Malhotra’s character hailing from north India and Kapoor’s from Kerala.

Sources tell us that the leading man essays a suave and rich business tycoon from Delhi. “Janhvi plays a modern artist with strong views and value system. Her character is a south Indian woman from Kerala. The film chronicles how the two fall in love despite having such contrasting personalities,” says a source.