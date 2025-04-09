Vipin shared that he once left the industry after struggling. He even decided to get a stable job in Canada but ended up going to an acting workshop

Listen to this article Taare Zameen Par's Vipin Sharma reveals cutting raw meat to survive: ‘And I’m a vegetarian’ x 00:00

Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par is one of the most loved films of all time. The film, directed by Aamir Khan, starred Vipin Sharma along with Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, and Aamir himself. In the film, Sharma played the role of an insensitive father who doesn't understand his son's situation. Now, recently in one of the chats, Sharma opened up about how he had to struggle to get before he could make it to films.

Vipin Sharma once left the industry

In an appearance on Lallantop’s YouTube channel, Vipin shared that he once left the industry after struggling. He even decided to get a stable job in Canada but ended up going to an acting workshop. The actor shared, "After attending the workshop in Canada, I realised that there is nothing else in my life except acting, and I can’t do anything else. So I threw all my belongings on the street in Toronto and bought a one-way ticket back to India."

"I was a highly dissatisfied person, and I used to argue a lot. I did not like giving a bribe to reserve seats on a train, I did not like the overall surroundings, and I had a lot of anger within me because I used to wonder why our society was like this. Having grown up in a slum made it very difficult. I was a rebellious person, and I once pulled the emergency chain on a train, and I was made to get down at a random station at night. They said, ‘If you can’t afford 10 rupees for a sleeper berth, then you don’t deserve to travel by the train,’" he further continued and added.

Vipin Sharma recalls working in a restaurant

Sharma's journey to making it big in the industry was not that easy. The actor shared the time when he worked as an assistant chef to make ends meet and said, “I even worked in an Irish restaurant where I had to cut and clean raw meat, and I am a vegetarian. I had no other prospects, and I had no money, so I remember praying to God and asking whether this is his plan for me. The very next day, I landed my first editing job at a big channel in Toronto.”

Vipin has now become one of the most loved actors in the industry. The actor has worked in projects like Monkey Man (2024), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Hotel Mumbai (2018), and Paatal Lok (2020). Sharma was last seen on the TV series Crime Beat alongside Saqib Saleem, Rajesh Tailang, and Rahul Bhat.