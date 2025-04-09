Breaking News
IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer lauds Priyansh Arya’s blazing 39-ball ton as 'one of IPL’s top knocks'

Updated on: 09 April,2025 05:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 24-year-old Arya launched a relentless assault on the CSK bowlers, hammering nine towering sixes during his explosive innings

Shreyas Iyer. Pic/PTI

Uncapped sensation Priyansh Arya delivered a breathtaking display of power-hitting, blasting a 39-ball century to steer Punjab Kings to a thrilling 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. Renowned for his big-hitting ability, the 24-year-old launched a relentless assault on the CSK bowlers, hammering nine towering sixes during his explosive innings.


Arya's knock of 103 off just 42 balls equalled the fourth-fastest century in IPL history, rescuing Punjab from a precarious 83 for 5 and propelling them to a formidable total of 219 for 6. Impressed by Arya’s fearless strokeplay, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer lauded the youngster's approach, saying he wants his team to embrace a similar brand of aggressive and fearless cricket.


Speaking at the post-match presentation, Iyer said, "Absolutely. This is going to be the template, irrespective of the ground. We have variety in the batting line-up. Great hitters, great timers, scintillating to watch Priyansh bat from the outside. When I had a chat with him in the last game, he was a bit timid in his decision-making against Jofra (Archer). Tonight, he was backing his instincts."


Iyer further hailed Arya’s blistering innings, calling it one of the finest knocks he has witnessed in the IPL to date. "It was free-flowing and that is the mindset I want in everyone. Today, he kept on going, he was fearless and it was basically one of the top knocks I have seen in the IPL so far." 

Regarding Yuzvendra Chahal bowling just one over in the IPL 2025 clash, Iyer clarified that it was a tactical decision to hold him back, made in response to the match situation.

"That was a tactical call, because (Shivam) Dube had already played a few deliveries, and also Conway. With Yuzi coming in, we know how destructive he (Dube) can be. But Yuzi is a smart bowler. My instincts felt that pacers bowling slower balls into the wicket (would work), and we basically wanted pace against Dube. "We delayed a bit but eventually, it worked out."

Punjab Kings will now lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 12.

(With PTI inputs)

