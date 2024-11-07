During The Sabaramati Report trailer launch, when asked about being afraid of sending the film to the censor, Ektaa responded that he has never worked with fear

Riddhi Dogra, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna

The trailer of The Sabarmati Report has truly resonated with the masses. Powerful, hard-hitting, and impactful, it showcases glimpses of one of the most devastating incidents in India's history. During the grand trailer launch, producer Ektaa R Kapoor spoke boldly and fearlessly about the film.

"I have never worked out of fear"

During the trailer launch, when asked about being afraid of sending the film to the censor, Ektaa responded, "Mujhe bilkul darr nahi tha because maine kabhi bhi life mein darr k kaam nahi kiya hai. I am a Hindu. But a Hindu means you are secular. I will never make a comment about any religion because I am a Hindu."

Presenting a glimpse of the facts about what really happened on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, the much-awaited trailer of The Sabarmati Report took us on a journey through an incident that changed the socio-cultural factor of India. This perspective on the event has rarely been discussed, yet it has had a lasting impact on countless lives.

Vikrant Massey reveals he got death threats

On Wednesday, the film's trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai, and surprisingly, during the media interaction, actor Vikrant Massey opened up about him getting threats for being associated with the project that delves into the controversial and sensitive Godhra Train Burning incident.

"Ji Haan aaye hai or Aa rahe hai (Yes, I have been receiving theatres). But as I said ki hum kalakar hai or Kahaniyaan bolte hai. This film is purely based on facts. It is something that I am dealing with or we as a team collectively are dealing with and I think we will deal with it the way it has to be," Vikrant shared.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.