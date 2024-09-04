Addressing the issue of harassment at the workplace, producer Ektaa R Kapoor says placing women in powerful positions is key to creating safer work environments

Ektaa R Kapoor

Listen to this article Ektaa R Kapoor on workplace harassment: ‘Need women to run companies’ x 00:00

Women will feel safe at their workplace only if they get equal opportunities and hold top positions in companies, producer Ektaa R Kapoor said while reacting to the Justice Hema Committee report that puts a spotlight on sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the trailer launch of her upcoming production, The Buckingham Murders, the producer said conscious efforts have to be made to ensure a safe working environment for women. “[In] a lot of places, we need women at the top to run companies. And for that, women also have to take an initiative. Conscious effort to keep a safe environment for women at any place at work [must be taken]. A big part of it will be women leading professional jobs,” she told reporters.

The Kerala film industry is currently grappling with a controversy in the aftermath of the disturbing findings of the Hema Committee report. Since then, many female actors have gone public with allegations of sexual harassment against some of the well-known faces of Malayalam cinema, including director Ranjith and actors Sidhique and Mukesh. “Women and their safety is not just an industry issue; it’s any woman’s workplace issue. A lot of women have to now lead so that a lot of women can join forces. Two female producers coming together and making a film that tells a crime story [solved] by a female officer, is also an example of creating a kind of power,” she said of her film, fronted by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever