Anita Hassanandani speaks about Ektaa Kapoor's influence on her: 'I tried wearing stones'

Updated on: 02 September,2024 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Anita Hassanandani has opened up on the spiritual influence of the content czarina Ektaa Kapoor on herself, sharing how she started wearing stones too

Anita Hassanandani, Ektaa Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Actress Anita Hassanandani has opened up on the spiritual influence of the content czarina Ektaa Kapoor on herself, sharing how she started believing in Tirupati Balaji. 


Anita appeared on the podcast of the TV host and radio announcer Siddharth Kannan.



The video shows Siddharth asking Anita: "Ektaa bahut spiritual aur religious hai... aap bhi utne ho?" (Ektaa is very spiritual and religious. Are you also so?)


Anita replied saying, "Utni nahi hun lekin unki sangat me thodi bahut hoon. In fact I started going to Siddhivinayak temple because she goes."

"I have faith in Tirupati Balaji because she has faith in it. I have also seen the miracles that have happened in my life. I am spiritual at some level. I tried wearing stones par agar dil se nahi ho na so it doesn't work," she commented.

Siddharth further asked about the miracles that had happened with Anita.

Anita said: "So I did a film 'Nuvvu Nenu' in the South. Wo film Hindi me banana ja rahe the. So they didn't cast me in Hindi version. They roped in Tusshar Kapoor, and Tara Sharma. The shooting had started and they had shot for 25 days. And I was very upset."

"Imagine the Telugu version I did or Hindi version kisi or ke sath ho rahi hai. So I walked to Tirupati Balaji, and I kept saying in my heart that I should get that film, I was feeling so bad. When I returned from the temple and sat in the car I got a call. She doesn't fit the part.. we are replacing her, are you free?", she concluded.

The 2001 romantic drama 'Nuvvu Nenu' was directed by Teja. The film starred Uday Kiran in the lead, while Sunil, Banerjee, Tanikella Bharani, Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, and Telangana Shakuntala were seen in pivotal roles.

The 2003 'Yeh Dil' directed by Teja was an official remake of 'Nuvvu Nenu'.

She made her Hindi film debut with the 2003 thriller 'Kucch To Hai'. Anita has been a part of movies like 'Ninne Ishtapaddanu', 'Aadanthe Ado Type', 'Krishna Cottage', 'Silsiilay', 'Koi Aap Sa', 'Just Married', 'Aha Naa Pellanta!', 'Ragini MMS 2', and most recently 'Maarrich'.

Anita is currently seen in the TV show 'Suman Indori'.

