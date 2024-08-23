It has been quite challenging for Anita Hassanandani to prepare herself for leaving her four-year-old at home

Anita Hassanandani talks about returning to TV after becoming a mom

Anita Hassanandani Reddy is all set to make a powerful comeback to the small screen with her upcoming show 'Suman Indori'. It's Anita's first show as a full-time lead after her pregnancy break, although the actress was seen in 'Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein' last year. She considers 'Suman Indori' as her proper comeback.

It's not easy for a mom to leave her baby at home as she goes to work, and Anita is no different. It has been quite challenging for the actress to prepare herself for leaving her four-year-old at home. While talking about the challenge, she shared with 'Hindustan Times', "Leaving Aarav has been incredibly challenging for me as a mother, but I’m coping with it. I love my work and have been missing shooting, so there's a bit of mom guilt mixed in with the excitement."

She further continued and shared that she believes, as parents, it is important to consider their passion and talked about how her husband, businessman Rohit, has been a big help. She said, "Rohit [Reddy] also takes time off to be with Aaru when I'm working, so we're working together to ensure he’s not missing out on anything. We're striving to find a balance that allows us both to pursue our passions while giving him the attention he needs."

Managing her work schedule is challenging, but it seems like the little one is all set to help his mommy dearest. The actress, while sharing how Aarav is a big help to her, stated, "He is young, almost four years old, but understands that his mom has to go to work and will come back."

Though she has been quite conscious about making all the decisions and balancing her work and home, there have been days when she has felt disheartened leaving Aarav at home. Talking about it, the actress stated, "There have been days where he has video-called me and cried, missing me. I'm also disheartened and start missing him. Then, I surprise him with something or the other, and we are back to normal."

To note, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy became proud parents of a baby boy on February 9, 2021.