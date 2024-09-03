The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan's film The Buckingham Murders has been released, and it looks very intriguing, suspenseful, and promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller

Kareena Kapoor plays a cop in The Buckingham Murders

Ever since 'The Buckingham Murders' was announced, excitement has been at its peak, as three titans of different genres—Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Hansal Mehta—come together, building anticipation for the masterpiece they are about to create. Now, the time has finally arrived, as the trailer for the film has been released.

The teaser for 'The Buckingham Murders' received an amazing response from both the audience and critics, creating a lot of intrigue. The film also garnered tremendous appreciation at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival, with people speaking highly of it. Now, the trailer has been released, and it looks very intriguing, suspenseful, and promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans started reacting to it. One said, “What a wonderful trailer!!!” Another user wrote, “Bebo, get ready for all the awards.” A third user stated, “Most beautiful actress ever.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan playing a tough cop on screen is truly going to be an interesting watch, as the leading actress embarks on a new journey as a producer with this film after successfully completing 25 years in the industry. What could be a better month to drop the trailer and release the film? After 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew', the actress is collaborating with Ektaa R. Kapoor, who is well-known for producing commercial potboilers and this time is backing a full-fledged suspense thriller. Moreover, the film is helmed by award-winning and critically acclaimed director Hansal Mehta, who has been applauded and loved by audiences for his various films and web shows like 'Shahid', 'City Lights', 'Scam 1992', and 'Scoop'.

'The Buckingham Murders' will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.