Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pic/Instagram

The intriguing poster and teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, have indeed given a glimpse into the world of this mystery thriller. While they left everyone curious for more, we have an interesting anecdote about Kareena Kapoor Khan. In one of the scenes, she used her own sweater from her wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor using her own sweater in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

The teaser of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is filled with captivating scenes. One of them features Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a pink sweater. Interestingly, the sweater she is wearing is actually from her personal wardrobe. From what we can figure, Kareena, a grieving mother is burning the bloodied clothes of her deceased child. This showcases just how invested the actress is in the film. As she takes on the role of a detective, it will be exciting to see her portray a very distinct shade as an actor.

Kareena Kapoor marks her debut as a producer

As ‘The Buckingham Murders’ marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer, it appears she is bringing an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following blockbusters like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’. They are sure to rule the genre of mystery thriller with this film.

About ‘The Buckingham Murders’

The film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.