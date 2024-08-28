Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor responds to legal notice over ‘Pregnancy Bible’ book title: ‘No intention of hurting sentiments’

Updated on: 28 August,2024 01:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kareena Kapoor through her lawyers Divya Krishna Billaiya and Nikhil Bhatt argued that she did not intend to hurt anybody’s sentiments with the title of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor responds to legal notice over ‘Pregnancy Bible’ book title: ‘No intention of hurting sentiments’

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pic/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor responds to legal notice over ‘Pregnancy Bible’ book title: ‘No intention of hurting sentiments’
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has responded to a legal notice issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on a petition raising objections to the title of her book 'Pregnancy Bible', saying it has hurt the sentiments of people. Bebo, through her lawyers Divya Krishna Billaiya and Nikhil Bhatt argued that she did not intend to hurt anybody’s sentiments, reported Bollywood Hungama. They further stated that the book was not intended to offend any community. Meanwhile, the next hearing in the case will be held on September 10. 


Legal notice issued to Kareena Kapoor 



For those unversed, in May 2024, advocate Christopher Anthony told ANI that the High Court took cognisance of the petition and issued notice to Kareena Kapoor. "Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan launched a book which is named as 'Pregnancy Bible', the word Bible is the name of the holy book in Christianity...there is a lot of anger in the society regarding this...High Court took cognisance and issued notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amazon...and sought answers. They have been given time till July 1," he said.


Kareena, who is a mother of two children Taimur and Jeh, announced that she's writing a book about pregnancy on the birthday of her first child, Taimur, in 2020. In 2021, she spoke about her experience while giving a glimpse of her book.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming projects 

Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s 'The Buckingham Murders'. The film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.

(With inputs from ANI)

