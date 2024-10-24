Right now, Ram Charan is getting ready for his next big film, Game Changer, but his recent purchase of a flashy car has also caught a lot of attention

Ram Charan

Listen to this article Ram Charan's new Rolls Royce is the talk of the town, find out the WHOPPING price tag! x 00:00

Ram Charan is riding high on success, thanks to the exciting projects he's been part of and the promising ones coming up soon. Right now, he's getting ready for his next big film, Game Changer, but his recent purchase of a flashy car has also caught a lot of attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Charan's new Rolls Royce comes with a hefty price tag

Videos and photos of Ram Charan have gone viral on social media, showing him at the RTO office in Khairatabad, where he registered his new car. The actor bought a luxurious Rolls Royce Spectre, which cost around Rs 7.5 crores, and he opted for a sleek black model. For those who don’t know, Ram Charan already has an impressive collection of high-end luxury cars that radiate elegance.

About Ram Charan's next project 'Game Changer'

To celebrate Kiara Advani's birthday, makers of the political thriller 'Game Changer' released a new poster featuring the actor. Kiara stars opposite Ram Charan in the much-awaited film. Sri Venkateswara Creations, on Wednesday, took to X to share the vibrant poster along with a heartfelt birthday message. The new poster appears to be an extension of the film's first song, 'Jaragandi,' where Kiara is seen in the same glamorous outfit as in the music video released earlier this year.

In the poster, Kiara shines in a stunning avatar, capturing the essence of her character, Jabilamma. Along with the poster, the makers added a caption that stated, "Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts."

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Ram Charan's work front

Ram Charan is also producing The India House. The pan-Indian historical drama will star Nikhil Siddhartha (of Karthikeya 2 fame) in the lead role, with Anupam Kher portraying the prominent character. Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, the film is being produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Vikram Reddy under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal arts and V Mega Pictures. The film, presented by 'RRR' star Ram Charan is slated for a mega release in 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)