Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Game Changer' release postponed, likely to clash with Aamir Khan's film

After RRR release, Ram Charan has been working on his film 'Game Changer' with director S Shankar. It seems like the wait to watch this film on the big screen is going to be longer. The film that also stars Kiara Advani in the lead has been postponed and will most likely be release during the Christmas weekend. The weekend has already been booked by Aamir Khan for his film 'Sitara Zameen Par' and by the makers of Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'. The Hollywood film 'Lion King: Mufasa' is also scheduled to hit the cinemas during the Christmas weekend.

'Game Changer' was initially supposed to be released for Dussehra. The producer of the film Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations has confirmed the delay in release at a press conference in Hyderabad. Amid demand from the audience on an update of 'Game Changer', the producer teased, “Game Changer? Let’s meet during Christmas”.

He shared the news and teased about the new release during the pre-release event of Dhanush’s upcoming film 'Raayan'.

After 'RRR' once again Ram Charan will be seen in a uniform-clad avatar in this film. He will be playing an IAS Officer in Game Changer. While Kiara Advani plays the leading lady, Anjali will be seen in a pivotal role. SJ Suryah will play the antagonist in this one.

The upcoming film 'Game Changer,' has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Ram Charan is also gearing up for his next big project, 'RC16,' featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar. Touted to be a pan-Indian project, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing it under the banner of Vriddhi Cinema.