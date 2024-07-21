Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > SJ Suryah says Dhanush has included high points of Ramayan and Mahabharat in Raayan

Updated on: 21 July,2024 05:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

SJ Suryah plays a pivotal role in Dhanush's upcoming directorial 'Raayan'. The 'Indian 2' actor heaped heavy praises on the Karnan actor's directorial skills

SJ Suryah

Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah turned 56 on Saturday. The noted actor has several films in his pipeline. One among them is 'Raayan' which is being directed by Dhanush. Suryah recently praised the writing and directing skills of Dhanush and said that it is far superior than his acting skills.


Suryah heaped praise on Dhanush's storytelling abilities and spoke about how the star managed to make an intense action drama mixed with a lot of emotional moments. "Can you manage to include all the high points of the Ramayana and Mahabharata in a single movie? It's very tough, but as a screenplay writer, he (Dhanush) has done it," claimed Suryah.


He also shared that even though Dhanush plays the lead actor in the film, he has made sure that every actor has equal screen space and will shine with their performances and characters. "From set work to lighting to costume to hairstyle, Dhanush gets involved in every aspect of filmmaking," he added.


Drawing comparisons to the the Hollywood film 'Wolf of Wall Street', he described his persona in 'Raayan' as that of the 'Wolf of Royapuram'.  "I am a wolf of Rayapuram Street in Raayan. My character won't fight his enemies directly but uses cunning ways to defeat them. His (Dhanush's) character is primed and ready to launch an attack at any time. And you have siblings and their emotional bondings; there are so many characters in this story. In a raw and rustic setting, Dhanush has extracted a world-class performance from actors," said Suryah.

 
 
 
 
 
Raayan marks superstar Dhanush's second film as a director after 'Pa Pandi'. This also marks the 50th film of his glorious career so far. 'Raayan' is an action film that will be released on July 26.  The movie narrates the story of a modest North Chennai man seeking retribution against those who mistreated his family. Among other important roles are those of Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali.

On the other hand, SJ Suryah has several interesting films in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Nani-starrer 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer' and 'Love Insurance Corporation' with 'Love Today’s Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

