US airstrikes targeting Yemeni oil port have killed 20 people: Houthis

18 April,2025
Destruction caused by an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut. Pic/AFP

US airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa oil port held by Yemen's Houthi rebels killed 20 people and wounded 50 others, the group said early Friday.


The strikes, confirmed by the US military's Central Command, represent one of the highest death tolls so far in the campaign launched by the administration of President Donald Trump that began March 15.


The Houthis' al-Masirah satellite news channel aired graphic footage of the aftermath of the attack, showing corpses strewn across the site.


In a statement, Central Command said that 'US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorise the entire region for over 10 years.'

'This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully,' it added. It did not acknowledge any casualties.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

