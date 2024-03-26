Ram Charan Birthday 2024: Adorable statements made by wife Upasana Konidela 

Ram and Upasana are one of the power couples in town. Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012.

Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan Pic/Instagram

Ram Charan knows how to balance and spend time with his family. He is not only a superstar but a doting husband, a dutiful son, a big brother, and a father. Playing all the roles so beautifully is not an easy task, especially for an actor but Ram Charan surely knows how to do it and has been giving his fans family goals. They welcome a daughter - Klin Kaara on June 20, 2023.

As he celebrates his 39th birthday on March 27, here's a look at the times his wife Upasana Konidela spoke about him to the press.

Upasana told Hindustan Times that she was happy being Ram's shadow while he hogs the spotlight. She said, "They say behind every successful man there is a woman. When he is shining, it's great to be the shadow, and when I shine, he is secure enough to be mine."

Given how Ram and Upasana hail from different backgrounds, the former was initially uncomfortable with the actor's intimate scenes on screen. In an interview with Galatta Ritz she shared, “Like every woman, I’ve sometimes asked him if he needed to do certain scenes with heroines. I’m like, ‘Come on, what is this?’ But he’s like, ‘Please understand, this is my profession and this is what happens’. He explained the technicalities and now everything is fine. Initially, I didn’t understand; we came from two different worlds. But there’s no one he has better chemistry with than me, he looks the best with me."

Meanwhile, on Ram's work front, he is all set to team up with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for 'RC17.'Scheduled to commence production later this year, the film aims for a grand release in the last quarter of 2025. A few days ago, Ram Charan posted pictures with actor Janhvi Kapoor after the puja ceremony of their new film 'RC16'. The film is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. He is also awaiting the release of 'Game Changer' which features Kiara Advani.

