Ram Charan and Upasana name their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela; share pictures from naming ceremony

Ram Charan and Upasana with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and their families, Pic/Instagram

RRR superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed a baby girl on June 20th after 11 years of marriage. Since then, the family of three is quickly stealing hearts across the nation.

The family hosted their daughter’s naming ceremony in Hyderabad today, on June 30th. Ram Charan took to Instagram to officially announce the name of their daughter on behalf of both sets of her grandparents.

“With the blessings of the Chenchu Tribal Goddess – Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela.” The message also explained the meaning of the name – “Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.”

The announcement post concluded with Ram Charan’s parents Surekha and veteran actor Chiranjeevi and Upasana’s parents Shobana and Anil showering lots of love on their granddaughter.

The RRR actor also shared a few photos from the ceremony. The entire family was elegantly dressed in traditional colours of white and gold. They stood behind the cradle adorned with jasmine flowers.

This morning, Upasana shared sneak peaks of the ongoing prep of the naming ceremony on her Instagram stories. The videos showed a spacious verandah-style space tastefully decorated with mango leaves and white flowers. A tree-like structure had been created in the middle of the courtyard – and the natural minimalist theme accentuated the significance of the occasion.

A few days ago, Ram Charan and Upasana shared their first pictures as a family together. Ram Charan could be seen holding their puppy in his arms. Ram was in a white shirt and blue denim. On the other hand, Upasana was holding the baby in a floral maxi dress. The baby was wrapped in a white swaddle.

On Friday, the couple made their first public appearance with their baby, posing outside the hospital on their way home. Ram also addressed the media and expressed his gratitude to all the well-wishers.

“I thank our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the kid’s well-being. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I’m overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl,” he said.

We wish little Klin Kaara a life of joy and abundance!