Bholaa Shankar teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi has 'no limits or borders' in this massy actioner

It’s always a feast for the eyes to see megastar Chiranjeevi in his vintage stylish mass avatar. Director Meher Ramesh is presenting Chiranjeevi in a power-packed role in Bholaa Shankar which marks his maiden movie with the megastar. The film’s mass-appealing teaser has been launched today.

The Bholaa Shankar teaser begins with a voiceover that says 33 people are killed brutally by one person and the Kolkata police are in search of the murderer. Then shows Chiranjeevi in all his swag and mega aura in his introduction sequence where he gets ready to bash goons in their den. “Shikaar Kochina Sher Ni Bey…” shouts he.

The last dialogue, which loosely translates to, "This state might be divided, but I have no borders or limits," is aimed at pleasing the audience of the Telugu states.

Meher Ramesh fully utilized the opportunity and showed Chiranjeevi in a vintage mass avatar. Chiranjeevi’s screen presence, dialogue delivery, and action are of the next level. The teaser also introduces the other characters such as Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sushanth.

Dudley wins brownie points for his brilliant camera work, wherein Mahati Swara Sagar’s background score is exceptional. The theme song gives perfect elevation to the character. Overall, the teaser ignites excitement among fans.

The mega massive action entertainer produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is nearing completion. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the movie. Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Story supervision by Satyanand and dialogues by Thirupathi Mamidala. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

Bholaa Shankar will release worldwide grandly on August 11th ahead of Independence Day. It is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar. The film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's Jailer, which is releasing on the same date. The cast also includes Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sureka Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, and Viva Harsha.