Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi spoke to the media in Hyderabad, sharing details of his granddaughter's birth.

The Konidela family is on cloud nine today with the birth of Ram Charan's daughter

Listen to this article 'Welcome Little Mega Princess' tweets Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi after granddaughter's arrival x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Ram Charan and Upasana gave birth to their first child on Tuesday Grandfather Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Welcome Little Mega Princess" Chiranjeevi reportedly said that the baby’s horoscope is amazing

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela is on cloud nine with the arrival of son Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's baby girl. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child on Tuesday, after 11 years of marriage. Grandfather Chiranjeevi visited Ram, Upasana and the baby girl in the early hours at the hospital.

He also took to his Twitter to share his joy and send blessings to his granddaughter and the new parents. He tweeted, "Welcome Little Mega Princess. You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️



You have spread cheer among the

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! 🤗😍 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

The baby arrived on June 20 in the wee hours at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The birth was announced by Apollo Hospital through a medical bulletin. Both the baby and mother are doing well.

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple in the early hours of Tuesday. Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha, were among the first to reach the hospital and congratulate the couple.

Chiranjeevi also spoke to the media in Hyderabad, reportedly sharing details of his granddaughter's birth. As per a Mirchi9 report, he said, "The baby was born at 1:49 am. Happy to have a baby on our favourite Tuesday. It is said that she was born in auspicious time and the baby’s horoscope is also amazing. That effect can be seen in our family from the beginning. Charan’s (Ram Charan) career growth, Varun’s (Varun Tej) engagement, everything is going well in our family."



Actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana. "Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness," he wrote.



Ram and Upasana have been married for 11 years and are absolutely elated with the arrival of their first baby.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram would be seen in the upcoming movie tentatively titled 'RC 15' which is set to release next year.