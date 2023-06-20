Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Welcome Little Mega Princess tweets Ram Charans father Chiranjeevi after granddaughters arrival

'Welcome Little Mega Princess' tweets Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi after granddaughter's arrival

Updated on: 20 June,2023 02:19 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi spoke to the media in Hyderabad, sharing details of his granddaughter's birth.

'Welcome Little Mega Princess' tweets Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi after granddaughter's arrival

The Konidela family is on cloud nine today with the birth of Ram Charan's daughter

Listen to this article
'Welcome Little Mega Princess' tweets Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi after granddaughter's arrival
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Ram Charan and Upasana gave birth to their first child on Tuesday
  2. Grandfather Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Welcome Little Mega Princess"
  3. Chiranjeevi reportedly said that the baby’s horoscope is amazing

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela is on cloud nine with the arrival of son Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's baby girl. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child on Tuesday, after 11 years of marriage. Grandfather Chiranjeevi visited Ram, Upasana and the baby girl in the early hours at the hospital.


He also took to his Twitter to share his joy and send blessings to his granddaughter and the new parents. He tweeted, "Welcome Little Mega Princess. You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"



The baby arrived on June 20 in the wee hours at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The birth was announced by Apollo Hospital through a medical bulletin. Both the baby and mother are doing well.

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple in the early hours of Tuesday. Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha, were among the first to reach the hospital and congratulate the couple.

Chiranjeevi also spoke to the media in Hyderabad, reportedly sharing details of his granddaughter's birth. As per a Mirchi9 report, he said, "The baby was born at 1:49 am. Happy to have a baby on our favourite Tuesday. It is said that she was born in auspicious time and the baby’s horoscope is also amazing. That effect can be seen in our family from the beginning. Charan’s (Ram Charan) career growth, Varun’s (Varun Tej) engagement, everything is going well in our family."

Actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana. "Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness," he wrote.

Ram and Upasana have been married for 11 years and are absolutely elated with the arrival of their first baby.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram would be seen in the upcoming movie tentatively titled 'RC 15' which is set to release next year.

ram charan chiranjeevi Regional Cinema News Jr NTR Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK