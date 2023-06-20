Ram Charan and Upasana welcome their daughter after 11 years of marriage

Ram Charan and Upasana

Listen to this article Ram Charan and Upasana become parents to baby girl x 00:00

On Monday night, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were seen arriving at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for the delivery of their baby. The couple have welcomed their first child- a daughter- on June 20.

A medical bulletin released by Apollo hospital confirms that the couple welcomed their baby girl early on June 20. "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well," read the bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the power couple arrived at the hospital on Monday night, fans started gathering outside the building. Fan clubs of the 'RRR' star have been planning celebratory events to welcome the arrival of the baby girl.

Meanwhile, the couple received a special gift - a special tune by the Oscar Winning singer Kaala Bhairava, who sang 'Naatu Naatu'. The singer is very close to Ram and Upasana.

Talking about the gift, Upasana told IANS, "It is very heartwarming to see the love our baby is receiving. We are overjoyed at these gestures from all those who love us. Kala Bhairava is a dear friend and it is sweet of him to prepare a special tune that soothes our baby when he comes into this world."

She further mentioned, "Giving our child the comfort it needs through music is a really special thought. I thank him for spreading happiness in the lives of not just ours but so many other children who will get happy listening to this tune."

Earlier, the couple received a hand-crafted wooden cradle by women survivors of sex trafficking, the glimpse of which was also shared by Upasana.

Last month, while talking to Mid-day.com, Upasana spoke about planning her pregnancy. "Ram and I took a call very early in our marriage when it comes to storing our eggs. We definitely believed that for various reasons we need to focus on our careers at that point of time. Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. People might say that we are inheriting so much, but at end of the day, what we keep for our child, what we earn, has to make sense. We didn't let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship," she shared.