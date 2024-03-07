Ram Charan's wife Upasana advises women to 'freeze eggs,' says it will help the 'country to progress'

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela opened up about the wonders of 'freezing eggs, and the benefits it can have to raise a family

Ram Charan and Upasana

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the wife of Telugu star Ram Charan, recently discussed the difficulties that working mothers encounter in the corporate world. Upasana holds the position of vice chairman at CSR Apollo Hospitals Group and is the managing director of URLife, a well-known name in the field of medicine. She shed light on the challenges women face when they decide to get married or become mothers.

Upasana, who has been married to Ram for over a decade, is currently balancing the responsibilities of her career and motherhood. She shared her experience of caring for her daughter, Klin Kaara, who was born in June of the previous year.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana advises women to 'freeze eggs'

Upasana emphasized the importance of a change in mindset within the corporate world to better support women as they navigate shifts in their personal and professional lives. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she mentioned, "Corporate India must make amendments to make it easier for women in India. POSH committees helped in that. I am working with companies on flexible maternity leaves. Another thing I would really like is for women to save their eggs by insurance.”

Upasana and Ram chose parenthood when the couple was in a “comfortable space.” She said, “When you are ready to have kids and wealthy enough to do so, it will help women and the country to progress. I saved my eggs too, and I am proud to say Ram and I made a choice to have a child when we were in a comfortable space.”

Upasana on balancing work and motherhood

In response to inquiries about the widespread speculations regarding women leaving their jobs after marriage and childbirth, Upasana Kamineni Konidela mentioned that it stems from the fact that women often juggle various roles in their lives. Acknowledging that managing the dual responsibilities of motherhood and excelling at work is a challenging task, she expressed, “Being a mom, it is a huge battle for me to be as productive at work as I was before. I am trying my best and know I am going to excel at it.”

Ram Charan praising Upasana mentioned, “Whether it’s with our family at home or contributing significantly to her philanthropic projects, she excels in all roles due to her unwavering commitment and deep rooted family values. Upasana has beautifully carried forward her family legacy. Beyond being my wife, she’s my rock and the force that keeps us together. I could truly never replicate what she does and she has truly carved her own incredible path,”