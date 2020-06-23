WHO: Nearly two lakh cases in 24 hours

The World Health Organisation on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. The WHO said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in India. Experts said rising case counts reflect multiple factors, including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

Overall, in the pandemic, WHO reported 8,708,008 cases — 183,020 in the last 24 hours — with 4,61,715 deaths worldwide, with a daily increase of 4,743. However, according to worldometers, COVID-19 has infected 9,073,405 and killed 4,71,183 globally. The cases are still growing rapidly not only in the US but in Brazil, South Africa and other countries, especially in Latin America.

New York City on Monday reopened most businesses after three months of lockdown. New Yorkers are allowed to dine out, though only at outdoor tables. Shoppers can once again browse in the city's destination stores. Shaggy heads can get haircuts. Cooped-up kids can finally return to playgrounds. Office workers can return to their desks, though many won't yet.

Meanwhile, the pandemic is now accelerating in Africa, the WHO says. While the continent had more time than Europe and the US to prepare before its first case was confirmed on February 14, experts feared many of its health systems would eventually become overwhelmed. South Sudan, a nation with more military generals than doctors, never had a fighting chance. Its only permanent infectious disease unit has fewer than 100 beds for a country of 12 million people.

The United Nations says the country's outbreak is growing rapidly, with nearly 1,900 cases. "It can be out of control at any time," said David Gai Zakayo, a doctor with the aid group Action Against Hunger.

9,073,405

Total no. of global COVID-19 cases - worldometer

4,71,183

Total no. of global COVID-19 deaths - worldometer

